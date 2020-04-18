Experience (ASX:EXP) Stock Price Down 100%

Experience Co Ltd (ASX:EXP) was down 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 313,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$949,988.00 ($673,750.35).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other Experience news, insider Neil Cathie acquired 185,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$33,274.49 ($23,598.93). Also, insider Anthony Boucaut bought 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,200.00 ($92,340.43). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,835,696 shares of company stock worth $182,437.

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, island day trips, reef tours, snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours in North Queensland; and hot air ballooning in New South Wales.

