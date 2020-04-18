Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $43.22. 40,493,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,615,388. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

