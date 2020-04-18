Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 875.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,961,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. The company has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

