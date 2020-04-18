Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 875.1% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 912,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $152,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. 20,961,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.