Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,961,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

