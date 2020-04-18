Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 20,574,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

