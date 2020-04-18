Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $139.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $65.79 million during the quarter.

FMBL traded up $49.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $6,149.99. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,420.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,491.50. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $5,305.00 and a 1 year high of $8,450.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $784.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.62.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans.

