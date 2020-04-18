Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $39.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.