Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.19. 3,823,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,179. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and have sold 480,638 shares valued at $10,338,019.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.