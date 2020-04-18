FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFG. ValuEngine cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FBL Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.