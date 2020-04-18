Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Down 0.5%

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.90, 16,626 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

