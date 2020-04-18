Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Shares of FFLWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 71,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

