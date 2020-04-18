Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), approximately 85,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

