First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised First American Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of FAF traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First American Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

