First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

First Community stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,142. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Community by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $28,139,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

