First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Though earnings estimates have been revised downward prior to the first quarter earnings release, the company's earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise and inorganic growth strategies supported by its strong balance sheet position bode well for the long term. Further, the company's focus to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities remains impressive. Also, improving credit quality encourages us. However, pressure on net interest margin from decline in interest rates might hurt top line growth. Also, rising costs due to rising compensation expenses might weigh on bottom line.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,597. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

