First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.93.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,323. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.