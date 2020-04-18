First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $99.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.02. 1,163,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,282,000.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

