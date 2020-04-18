Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.63. 4,142,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,131. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

