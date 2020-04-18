Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $78,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after buying an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $100.63. 4,142,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

