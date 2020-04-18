FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.06, approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

