Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,800 shares of company stock worth $29,198 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.