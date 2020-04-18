Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

FOMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOMX remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

