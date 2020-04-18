Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lifted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 387,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,903,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,880,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 256.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

