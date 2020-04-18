Fortuna (FOTA) Price Tops $0.0004

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $201,311.60 and approximately $146.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

