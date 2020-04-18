FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $29,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

FSK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. 1,882,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.23%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

