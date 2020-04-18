Future Generation Global Invstmnt (ASX:FGG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.11 ($0.78), approximately 510,449 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The company has a market cap of $441.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.10.

In other Future Generation Global Invstmnt news, insider Belinda Hutchinson purchased 770,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,892.33 ($708,434.28). Also, insider Geoff Wilson purchased 29,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,379.89 ($20,836.80).

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

