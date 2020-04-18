Galactrum (ORE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $4,442.38 and $11.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

