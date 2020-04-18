GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.8 million.GCP Applied Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.09 EPS.

GCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

