Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.41, 32,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 122,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GELYF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Geely Automobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

