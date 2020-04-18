General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 46,371 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.67. 4,952,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.92.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 87.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.