General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 4,948,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,649. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

