GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ GNFT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $17.72. 6,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

