Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €72.00 by Independent Research

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.51 ($85.48).

Shares of GXI stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €66.55 ($77.38). The company had a trading volume of 122,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.84. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a one year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

