Giant Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $70.83, $31.10, $33.89 and $13.92. Giant has a market capitalization of $37,579.38 and $2,096.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00323588 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00420065 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 327.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006502 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005178 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,424,222 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $31.10, $11.91, $33.89, $18.98, $5.63, $20.33, $10.42, $24.71, $70.83, $50.68 and $13.92. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

