Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 93,847,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

