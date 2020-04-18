Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lowered by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.8% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 94,141,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

