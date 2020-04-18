Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 34,879,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 52.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,616. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

