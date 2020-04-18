Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lifted to Hold at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $210.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.60.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.49. 5,390,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.