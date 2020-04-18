Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.93.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

