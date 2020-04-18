Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $317,968.85 and approximately $346.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,307,674,749 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,879,749 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

