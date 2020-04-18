GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Up 3.4%

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), 23,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Stephen Watkins bought 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £15,000.05 ($19,731.72).

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

