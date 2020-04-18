Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 676,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.94. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 237.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

