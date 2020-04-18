Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 126,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.