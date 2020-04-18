Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 1,431,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. 91,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,804. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

