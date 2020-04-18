Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Halliburton to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Halliburton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,150,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,174,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

