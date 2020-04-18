Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.58. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

