Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.13 Million

Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post sales of $139.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the lowest is $138.26 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $129.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $580.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $581.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $624.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,092. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

