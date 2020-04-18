Hive (HIVE) Trading 16.9% Higher This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $40.70 million and $245,012.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 388,725,249 coins and its circulating supply is 305,355,043 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

