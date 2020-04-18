Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,388. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

